Trans Germany becomes Bike Four Peaks
New name for German mountain bike stage race
The Trans Germany mountain bike stage race is getting a new name for 2013. The German four-day race will become the Bike Four Peaks and will run its sixth edition from June 5 to June 8, 2013.
The new name better captures how the race has evolved over the years. It started as a race from west to east across Germany, but in recent years has taken place in the foothills of the Alps.
The new name also takes into account that the routing is not limited to Germany.
"Our goal is to provide a varying routing for upcoming events which will not only lead through the most beautiful scenery of the Alps but also cross the German borders from time to time. We want to provide an attractive course every year," said Race Director Marc Schneider.
The route of the 2013 Bike Four Peaks will be released in mid-November. It is expected to cover about 300km with 9000m of climbing over the four days. Solo and team entries are accepted.
The 2012 Trans Germany was won by Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Milena Landtwing (Team Centuiron Vaude).
For more information, visit www.bike-fourpeaks.de.
