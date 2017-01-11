Riders head out for Tour Down Under training rides - Gallery

Image 1 of 44
Another look at Peter Sagan's rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 44
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 44
Peter Sagan heads out for a ride around Adelaide
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 44
Riders show off the new Katusha-Alpecin colours
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 44
Peter Sagan gets ready to ride
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 44
The BMC team are yet to take up its position for the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 44
Pre-ride stretching
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 44
The Astana team ride past race headquarter at the Hilton Hotel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 44
The Movistar team get instructions before heading out for a ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 44
Peter Sagan zips up his jersey before the ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 44
Jarlinson Pantano in his new Trek-Segafredo kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 44
The Facto Bikes that AG2R-La Mondiale will be riding at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 44
The Movistar team continue to race on Canyon bikes in 2017
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 44
The Trek bikes for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 44
Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) is excited to be back racing in Australia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 44
Matteo Montaguti checks where the AG2R-
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 44
Jani Brajkovic (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 44
Bahrain-Merida were quick to get on a training ride after arriving early on Wednesday morning
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 44
Domenico Pozzovivo gets ready for a ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 44
The Giant bikes of Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 44
The LottoNL-Jumbo and Cannondale-Drapac teams head out for a ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 44
Cannondale-Drapac's Tom-Jelte Slagter is one of the former winners to line-up in 2017
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 44
Peter Sagan and his teammates prepare for a training ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 44
Laurent Didier in the Trek-Segafredo team training kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 44
Lotto Soudal race on Ridley once again in 2017
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 44
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 44
The Giant bikes Team Sunweb will be racing at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 44
Bora-Hansgrohe's Specialized bikes for the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 44
Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 44
Oscar Gatto checks over his new race bike before the training ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 44
Director sportif Stefano Zanini with Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 44
Wilco Kelderman in the Team Sunweb kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 44
Enrico Battaglin strikes a pose before the training ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 44
Caleb Ewan with his new 2017 Scott Foil
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 44
Domenico Pozzovivo makes sure he is covered in sunscreen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 44
Robert Gesink is all smiles ahead of the training ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 44
Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) takes a moment before heading off on a ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 44
A clever shoe cover satisfies the needs of both riders and sponsors
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 44
Peter Sagan chats with the team mechanic before the ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 44
Team Sunweb prepare for a ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 44
Peter Sagan checks his SRM pre-ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 44
Ben Gastauer checks the set up of his bike
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 44
The Katusha-Alpecin team modelling the new helmet pre-ride
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 44
Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
With 18 of the 19 teams that will contest the
2017 Tour Down Under having now confirmed seven-man squads, riders are heading out into the surrounds of Adelaide for important training rides and course recon ahead of the January 17-22 WorldTour stage race.
World Champion
Peter Sagan is one of those riders to head out as he also familiarises himself with his new Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Orica-Scott fastman Caleb Ewan has also been out training, showing off his new Scott Foil for 2017. As has AG2R-La Mondiale's Domenico Pozzovivo on his new Factor team bike.
Dimension Data, LottoNL-Jumbo, Katusha-Alpecin and Team Sunweb have also been spotted heading out from the race headquarters in Victoria Square.
Along with some of the first photographs of the riders in new kits, the early-Tour Down Under training rides provide the first glimpse as team bikes for the year ahead.
For a full race preview of the 2017 Tour Down Under,
click here, and for the 2017 Tour Down Under start list, click here, and for Baden Cooke's stage-by-stage preview, click here.