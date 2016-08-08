Tour of Utah stage 7 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 2 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) happy to take the overall race win in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) battle over champagne on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) bounced back on the final stage of theTour of Utah to not just win the stage but also claim the overall title. He had lost the lead on the previous stage when Andrew Talansky won and slipped into the leader’s jersey.

The Jelly Belly-Maxxis rider attacked over Empire Pass and descended into Park City to claim the stage win and gain enough time to steal the overall victory from Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), who slipped to third.

Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman) came in second on the stage at 31 seconds from Morton and moved into second overall, while Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) finished third at 50 seconds but was unable to leapfrog Talansky, who finished fourth on the day, 1:55 down.

Catch up on all the action with our video highlights and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.