Tour of Scandinavia 'bowing out at the top' and ends efforts to revive Women's WorldTour stage race

By
published

Norway's only top-tier race for women lacked media partners and noted 'federation lacking enthusiasm to support the World Tour race at home'

HADERSLEV DENMARK AUGUST 27 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 9th Tour of Scandinavia 2023 Battle Of The North Stage 5 a 1439km stage from Middelfart to Haderslev UCIWWT on August 27 2023 in Haderslev Denmark Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar Team celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner at 2023 Tour of Scandinavia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Revitalisation efforts to breathe new life into the Tour of Scandinavia came to a halt for a second consecutive year as organisers announced Thursday "the end of the road" for the Women's WorldTour stage race. 

Since its formation in 2014 as the Ladies Tour of Norway, the race has been contested nine times. In 2020, the race was cancelled due to the COVID global pandemic and in 2024 the race was not held because of a financial shortfall to produce a top-tier contest, Norway's only Women's WorldTour stage race.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).