Tour of Flanders start returns to Bruges in 2023

The start of the men’s Tour of Flanders will return to Bruges this year for the first time since 2016. The finish remains in Oudenaarde, with the finale once again defined by the combination of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

The women’s Tour of Flanders will again start and finish in Oudenaarde. As in 202, the Koppenberg will feature on the route.

The last six editions of the men’s Ronde have started in Antwerp, but Flanders Classics confirmed on Thursday that Bruges will now host three of the next five starts, beginning with this year’s race on April 2.

Bruges’ striking Grote Markt had previously been the start point of the Tour of Flanders between 1998 and 2016.

“As in the past, the epicentre of the start will be the combination Grote Markt and ’t Zand", said Nicolas Denys, Head of Road for Flanders Classics. "The heart of Bruges will totally immerse itself in cycling. Just as we are, the City of Bruges is looking forward to the departure of the race from Bruges three times in the next five editions."

The men’s race will be 273km in length and will feature 19 climbs, starting with the Korte Ast after 114km, with the first of three ascents of the Oude Kwaremont coming after 136km. There is again no place on the route for the Muur van Geraardsbergen, while the finale remains unchanged, beginning with the first Kwaremont-Paterberg combination with 50km to go.

The route then tackles the Koppenberg, Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg and Kruisberg/Hotond ahead of the denouement over the Kwaremont and Paterberg, and the 13km run-in to Oudenaarde.

The 20th edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders starts and finishes in Oudenaarde, with 13 climbs dotting the 158km route. The Koppenberg returns after making its debut last year and from there, the route follows an identical finale to the men’s race.

As in recent years, the women’s race is set to finish an hour after the men’s event.