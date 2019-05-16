Tour of California: Van Garderen recovers from crash to retain race lead after stage 4 – Video
Race jury decides gives American same finish time as stage winner Jakobsen
EF Education First's Tejay van Garderen recovered from a series of crashes and delays in the final 10km of stage 4 of the Tour of California on Wednesday to retain his leader's jersey.
Related Articles
Tour of California: Jakobsen wins stage 4 as van Garderen crashes
Late crash nearly derails van Garderen's Tour of California hopes
Peter Sagan content with having taken green jersey at Tour of California
Lefevere slams 'incompetent' Tour of California race jury after van Garderen decision
Van Garderen decision remains controversial with Tour of California peloton
The stage was won in a bunch sprint by Fabio Jakobsen – Deceuninck-QuickStep's third stage win in a row at this year's race – with UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen taking second and three time road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third.
Unfortunately for Jakobsen, all the talk was about the race jury's decision to award van Garderen the same finish time as the front of the race, despite him initially having lost 50 seconds, which would have handed the race lead to Jakobsen's teammate Kasper Asgreen.
Van Garderen crashed with seven kilometres to go, then missed a turn after having taken teammate Lachlan Morton's bike – with its differently routed brake cables – and was then held up by the crash with just over three kilometres to go.
"The mass crash near the finish of stage 4 was just outside 3km to go," the race jury said in their official ruling. "The commissaires have decided to treat the crash such that all riders affected by the incident and the road blockage will receive the field time."
Check out the highlights of what happened in the video above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy