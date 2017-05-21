Tour of California: Stage 7 highlights - Video
Bennett seals victory, Huffman claims second stage win
Evan Huffman continued his giant killing trick from stage 4 at the Tour of California with the Rally Cycling rider outfoxing Sky's David Lopez and Nicolas Edet of Cofidis for the stage 7 win in Pasadena. The ensured a dream race for the Continental squad who joined Bora as the only team to win multiple stages.
The peloton was lead home 22 seconds later by Peter Sagan as the GC battle failed to ignite on the largely downhill stage. George Bennett has never led a race before but looked like a seasoned professional as he defended his lead over Rafal Majka and Andrew Talansky. Upon crossing the line, Bennett became the first Kiwi to win a WorldTour race and sealed LottoNL-Jumbo's first win at the top level in a stage race since 2013.
