Trending

Tour of California: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Bennett seals victory, Huffman claims second stage win

Stage win number 2 for Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

Stage win number 2 for Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

Evan Huffman continued his giant killing trick from stage 4 at the Tour of California with the Rally Cycling rider outfoxing Sky's David Lopez and Nicolas Edet of Cofidis for the stage 7 win in Pasadena. The ensured a dream race for the Continental squad who joined Bora as the only team to win multiple stages.

Related Articles

George Bennett wins Tour of California

Tour of California: Huffman takes second win in Pasadena

Tour of California: Bennett clicks over to business time

Tour of California: Morton rides breakaway into young rider's jersey

Tour of California: Breakaway spoils the sprinters' last chance

The peloton was lead home 22 seconds later by Peter Sagan as the GC battle failed to ignite on the largely downhill stage. George Bennett has never led a race before but looked like a seasoned professional as he defended his lead over Rafal Majka and Andrew Talansky. Upon crossing the line, Bennett became the first Kiwi to win a WorldTour race and sealed LottoNL-Jumbo's first win at the top level in a stage race since 2013.