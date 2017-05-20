Tour of California: Stage 6 highlights - Video

A very happy George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) after the podium celebrations and collecting the yellow jersey

George Bennett made history Friday in Big Bear as the LottoNL-Jumbo rider became the first New Zealander to wear a WorldTour leader's jersey. Bennett turned a six second disadvantage to Rafa Majka into a 35 second lead at the conclusion of the 24km test against the clock.

Team Sky's neo-pro Jon Dibben proved to have the quickest legs on the day but it was a stage for the GC which saw multiple changes to the podium and top-ten. Ian Boswell dropped off the podium as Andrew Talansky and Brent Bookwalter put in top rides to jump above their compatriot.

While the time trial was decisive in shaping the general classification, the seventh and final stage of the Tour of California will provide one final opportunity for a reshuffle. However, Bennett is all but assured of sealing the first win of his professional career.