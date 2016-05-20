Tour of California stage 5 highlights - Video

Tom Skujins (Cannondale) beats Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) to stage 5 victory at the Tour of California

Toms Skujins, the stage 3 winner at last year's Tour of California, got the better of Adam de Vos (Rally) in a two-up sprint at Lake Tahoe following a long day in the breakaway. The duo rode away from Xabier Zandio (Team Sky) in the few final hundred metres of the stake with the Latvian winning his first race in Cannondale colours.

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) finished in a chase group at 43 seconds to Skujins to retain his yellow jersey ahead of tomorrow's decisive Folsom time trial.

