BMC commemorate Worlds team time trial win

Image 1 of 6 BMC won the team time trial by over 30 seconds (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 2 of 6 Orica-GreenEdge, BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium as the top three teams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Peter Velits, Tejay van Garderen, Daniel Oss, Rohan Dennis, Silvan Dillier and Manuel Quinziato (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 4 of 6 The handmade ring (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 5 of 6 Vintage 2014 (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 6 of 6 BMC Racing team compete in the men's team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: AFP)

BMC's Daniel Oss has chosen to commemorate the team's first victory in the World Team Time Trial Championships in a special way. The Italian gave each of his five teammates a handmade ring at the BMC training camp in Dénia this week.

"A few days after we won the race, I wanted to do something for the guys. It was important for me to have something to remember it by. I wanted to remember this part of the season, to remember the great result we had and to have something that was just for the six of us," explained Oss. "So I was talking to some of my friends about it and they knew these guys who made the rings. I thought it was the perfect present."

BMC beat Orica-GreenEdge by 31 seconds in Ponferrada last September with defending champions Omega Pharma-QuickStep taking third. The American team came close to winning the Worlds on their first attempt at Valkenburg in 2012 but were edged out for gold by just over three seconds. Oss brought the World Championship winning team together in his room in Dénia and presented the five with their new rings made by the Italian company Mindoner.

The training camp is the first time that all six riders have been together since claiming the medal. "It was a very special moment. I think it was a big surprise for them. We had a glass of wine, we spoke about the result and what we want to do this year in the Worlds team time trial."

Tejay van Garderen and Manuel Quinziato are the only two to have ridden all three editions of the competition, with Taylor Phinney forced to miss this season’s through injury. Oss was also part of the 2013 team, after joining them at the beginning of that year. New signing Rohan Dennis, who joined the team ahead of the Vuelta a España, shored up their ranks with Peter Velits and Silvan Dillier completing the team.

"It is a really nice souvenir. For sure, I will give it a nice spot at my home," said Dillier. "Every time I look at it, I will always remember all these nice memories we had together – before the race, at the race and celebrating afterwards."