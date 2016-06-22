Tour of Alberta announces 10 more teams for September race
Cannondale joins previously announced Trek-Segafredo from WorldTour ranks, four more teams to be announced in the coming weeks
Cannondale Pro Cycling topped the list of 10 teams announced today for the 2016 Tour of Alberta. The five-day race from September 1-5 previously announced that the Trek-Segafredo team of defending champion Bauke Mollema will return in 2016.
Other teams on the 2016 start list include US Pro Continental squad UnitedHealthcare; Canadian continental teams Silber Pro Cycling and H&R Block Pro Cycling; US Continental teams Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Holowesko-Citadel, Rally Cycling, Axeon Hagens Berman and Lupus Racing. SkyDive Dubai, the first professional team from United Arab Emirates, is the only non-North American team announced so far. Four more teams will be announced at a later date.
"The team is thrilled to return to Alberta after a very successful run in 2015 with Bauke Mollema, albeit in hopefully better meteorological conditions this time," said Trek-Segafredo's General Manager Luca Guercilena, joking about the unseasonable colder and rainy conditions on several stages last year. "As a North American-based squad, we are excited to race in Canada's top stage race and show our stripes to our fans in Canada. It is a beautiful part of the world. Last year’s GC battle was one to revel in and we hope to see another fierce fight this year."
Mollema won last year's race by six seconds over Orica-GreenEdge rider Adam Yates after taking the lead on stage 3 to Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park. He finished the stage with the same time as the day's winner, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale), just four seconds ahead of Yates, and held the lead over three more stages through to the finish in Edmonton.
Tour of Alberta team rosters with specific athletes will be released in August. Additional participating teams will be announced in the coming weeks.
The race previously released the eight host cities for the 2016 race, but details for each stage are yet to be announced. The race will return to the mountains when it visits Kananaskis, situated to the west of Calgary in the foothills and front ranges of the Canadian Rockies.
2016 Tour of Alberta Teams: (Four more to be named at a later date):
WorldTour
Trek-Segafredo
Cannondale Pro Cycling
Professional Continental
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Continental
Silber Pro Cycling
H&R Block Pro Cycling
Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
Rally Cycling
Axeon Hagens Berman
Lupus Racing
SkyDive Dubai
