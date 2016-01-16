Trending

Tour Down Under: Teams presented in Adelaide - Gallery

Australian racing hots up on Sunday with live coverage of Tour Down Under Classic

Image 1 of 69

Simon Clarke (far right) will lead Cannondale at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 69

Michael Woods (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 69

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 69

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 69

Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 69

Paddy Bevin (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 69

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 69

Gavin Mannion (Drapac)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 69

The fleet of Trek's for Trek-Segafredo

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 69

Sean Lake (UniSA-Australia)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 69

Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 69

Tsgabu Grmay is the Ethiopian national champion

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 69

Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 69

Ryder Hesjedal makes his Trek-Segafredo debut at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 69

Australian champion Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 69

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 69

Cyril Gautier (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 69

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 69

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 69

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 69

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 69

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 69

Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 69

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 69

Steve Morabito (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

FDJ sports director Frédéric Guesdon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 69

Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 69

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 69

Adam Blythe (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 69

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 69

Jack Bobridge waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 69

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 69

Davide Martinelli (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 69

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 69

Jesse Sergent (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 69

Nathan Earle (Drapac)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 69

Team LottoNl-Jumbo are presented at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 69

George Bennett (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 69

Etixx QuickStep line up for the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 69

Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 69

BMC Racing include Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 69

Giant Alpecin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 69

Team Sky line up with Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 69

Lotto Soudal hit the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 69

AG2R La Mondiale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 69

Astana take to the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 69

Rein Taaramäe (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 69

Katusha show off their new kit at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 69

FDJ presented at the 2016 Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 69

Movistar arrive at the Tour Down Under with a strong line up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 69

Cameron Meyer (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 69

Steele von Hoff waves to the crowds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 69

Simon Geschke (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 69

Julian Arredondo (Trek Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 69

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 69

Ji Cheng (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 69

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 69

Petr Vakoč (Etixx QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 69

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 69

Richie Porte's fans were out in force

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 69

The UniSA-Australia team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 69

Drapac are hunting stages in the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 69

Dimension Data will make their 2016 WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 69

Nathan Haas makes it on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 69

Lampre Merida are presented

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 69

The show kicks off at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 69

IAM Cycling at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

They’ve pulled on their new 2016 kits, posed in photos in which they are hugging baby kangaroos and koala bears but in the next few days the smiles and formalities will end with the start of the Tour Down Under.

On Saturday evening the teams and riders gathered for the teams’ presentation in Adelaide just as the sun set. It was a chance for the riders to familiarize themselves with the Australian crowds and the set-up at the race.

Sunday will be the first encounter on the roads of Adelaide with the peloton taking part in the Down Under Classic, a 51-kilometer circuit race, while the main race kicks off on Tuesday with stage 1.

You can follow live coverage through the race on Cyclingnews, while also enjoying out stage race highlights at the end of each day.

See also: 

Tour Down Under 2016 stages:

Down Under Classic (Adelaide) – 51 km – Sunday, January 17
Tour Down Under Stage 1 – Prospect to Lyndoch – 130.8 km – Tuesday, January 19
Tour Down Under Stage 2 – Unley to Stirling – 132 km – Wednesday, January 20
Tour Down Under Stage 3 – Glenelg to Campbelltown – 139 km – Thursday, January 21
Tour Down Under Stage 4 – Norwood to Victor Harbor – 138 km – Friday, January 22
Tour Down Under Stage 5 – McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill – 151.5 km – Saturday, January 23
Tour Down Under Stage 6 – Adelaide – 90 km – Sunday, January 24

 

