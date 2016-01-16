Tour Down Under: Teams presented in Adelaide - Gallery

Image 1 of 69 Simon Clarke (far right) will lead Cannondale at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 69 Michael Woods (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 69 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 69 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 69 Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 69 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 69 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 69 Gavin Mannion (Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 69 The fleet of Trek's for Trek-Segafredo (Image They’ve pulled on their new 2016 kits, posed in photos in which they are hugging baby kangaroos and koala bears but in the next few days the smiles and formalities will end with the start of the Tour Down Under.

On Saturday evening the teams and riders gathered for the teams’ presentation in Adelaide just as the sun set. It was a chance for the riders to familiarize themselves with the Australian crowds and the set-up at the race.

Sunday will be the first encounter on the roads of Adelaide with the peloton taking part in the Down Under Classic, a 51-kilometer circuit race, while the main race kicks off on Tuesday with stage 1.

Tour Down Under 2016 stages:



• Down Under Classic (Adelaide) – 51 km – Sunday, January 17

• Tour Down Under Stage 1 – Prospect to Lyndoch – 130.8 km – Tuesday, January 19

• Tour Down Under Stage 2 – Unley to Stirling – 132 km – Wednesday, January 20

• Tour Down Under Stage 3 – Glenelg to Campbelltown – 139 km – Thursday, January 21

• Tour Down Under Stage 4 – Norwood to Victor Harbor – 138 km – Friday, January 22

• Tour Down Under Stage 5 – McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill – 151.5 km – Saturday, January 23

• Tour Down Under Stage 6 – Adelaide – 90 km – Sunday, January 24

