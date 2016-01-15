Cyclingnews' Tour Down Under daily video highlights

Image 1 of 5 Kangaroos are a common sight in the Tour Down Under village (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 The Willunga Hill stage is crucial in deciding the Tour Down Under general classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis set up his 2015 Tour Down Under by winning stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) attacks on the Corkscrew to win the stage and move into the Tour Down Under led in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Crikey Cadel Crocodile ha made a few Tour Down Under appearances (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday with stage 1 taking the riders from Prospect to Lyndoch 130.8km later. Stage 2 to Stirling is set to see the first time gaps emerge before the all-important stage 3 which feature the Corkscrew climb before the fast finish into Campbelltown which will be crucial to the overall ambitions of the GC riders. Stage 4 takes the riders south to Victor Harbor for an expected sprint finish before the Willunga Hill queen stage is set to decide the overall standings on stage 5. An Adelaide city criterium brings the race to an end on stage 6.

