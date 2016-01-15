Cyclingnews' Tour Down Under daily video highlights
Live coverage and race reports to be complemented by video highlights from South Australian race
Along with live stage coverage and race reports, Cyclingnews will also provide daily video highlights of the 2016 Tour Down Under. Video highlights will be online shortly after the finish of each stage for you to re-live the best action from the first WorldTour race of the season.
The Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday with stage 1 taking the riders from Prospect to Lyndoch 130.8km later. Stage 2 to Stirling is set to see the first time gaps emerge before the all-important stage 3 which feature the Corkscrew climb before the fast finish into Campbelltown which will be crucial to the overall ambitions of the GC riders. Stage 4 takes the riders south to Victor Harbor for an expected sprint finish before the Willunga Hill queen stage is set to decide the overall standings on stage 5. An Adelaide city criterium brings the race to an end on stage 6.
Cyclingnews will continue to provide live text coverage of all six stages of the race in 2016 plus live coverage of the curtain raising 51km Down Under Classic criterium, Sunday January 17. Cyclingnews will also be providing news and features from the race so make sure you click back to the site on a regular basis and make sure you're following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram so you don't miss a thing!
For Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White's stage-by-stage guide to the Tour Down Under, click here, and remember to keep clicking back to the Tour Down Under race page for all the latest news and tech before Tuesday's stage 1.
For the official 2016 Tour Down Under start list, click here, and to subscribe to Cyclingnews' YouTube channel, click here
