Tour Down Under: Gautier and Sergent to support Pozzovivo

AG2R La Mondiale debutants Cyril Gautier and Jesse Sergent will line up at the Tour Down Under to help Domenico Pozzovivo’s overall ambitions in the race. The 33-year-old Italian finished sixth in last year’s edition of the race. He came back from a major crash last year to finish 11th in the Vuelta a Espana.

Sergent and Gautier will be making their debuts for the French WorldTour team having moved from Trek Factory Racing and Europcar, respectively. Both riders linked up with their new squad at a recent training camp.

"I'm happy to be a part of AG2R La Mondiale. It’s a new experience. I am looking forward to continue progressing as a rider. Training camp was very good. I got to meet a lot of new riders and staff. It feels good to be a part of such a close group of riders,” Sergent said in a statement released by his team.

“There was a really good team spirit and I'm looking forward to racing with them. I feel like I had a good off-season and started back good so I'm hoping to start the season in a good way. Tour Down Under is a race I enjoy and I look forward to helping our leader Domenico Pozzovivo to a top result.”

Sergent’s next race will be the Tour of Qatar in February.

Gautier may have moved to a new team but his is familiar with many of the riders on the AG2R roster. This will be his first ever participation in the Tour Down under after nine seasons as a professional rider. The Frenchman penned a three-year deal with AG2R last year.

"I met my new team mates during the fist training camp in November in Oisans but it’s my 9th professional season and I already knew most of them. It’s my first participation to Santos Down Under Tour and I want to do my best to help Domenico Pozzovivo.”

