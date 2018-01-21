Tour Down Under: Stage 6 highlights – Video

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates his Tour Down Under win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daryl Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott team secured overall victory at the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under, controlling the final circuit stage in down town Adelaide to ensure the South African won on the countback of stage placings after finishing the six stages in the same time as last year's winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing).

Tom Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data), another former winner of the race, completed the final overall podium in third.

The final stage victory went to Greipel, with the German coming around Caleb Ewan in the final few meters to take his second stage win of this year’s race and his 18th win at the Tour Down Under. The Lotto Soudal sprinter bookended his race with victories on stages 1 and 6 and so kick-started his season in fine form.

Coming into the finale of the stage, as the attacks were pulled back, it looked as though Ewan had the measure of his sprint rivals. He opened up his sprint and immediately created a gap on the likes of Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani. Even Greipel appeared to be caught out. However the German had carefully studied the finish and made a huge effort to match and then pass Ewan at the line with a bike throw.

Sagan finished third on the stage but in truth, he never really challenged the two fastest men in the race. The world champion leaves the race with a stage win and a spell in the leader's jersey as his reward.

Impey’s lead was never under threat during the fast racing, with Porte graceful in defeat. Impey rightly celebrated his overall victory with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates and dedicated his success to his family in South Africa.

Watch highlights of stage 6 above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel.