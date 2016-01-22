Tour Down Under stage 4 - Video Highlights
Gerrans extends overall lead with second stage win
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) became the first rider since Andre Greipel in 2010 to win back-to-back stages the Tour Down Under. In doing so the Australian extended his overall lead in the race to 14 seconds over Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) but with two more stages to go the race is still undecided.
