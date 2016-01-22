Trending

Tour Down Under stage 4 - Video Highlights

Gerrans extends overall lead with second stage win

Simon Gerrans thanks his team for the job today

Simon Gerrans thanks his team for the job today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Related Articles

Trek-Segafredo show off custom-coloured bikes ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

Tour Down Under: New bikes and equipment in the peloton - Gallery

Tour Down Under: Simon Gerrans wins sprint in Victor Harbor

Gerrans in prime position for fourth Tour Down Under victory

Tour Down Under stage 5 - Video Highlights

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) became the first rider since Andre Greipel in 2010 to win back-to-back stages the Tour Down Under. In doing so the Australian extended his overall lead in the race to 14 seconds over Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) but with two more stages to go the race is still undecided.