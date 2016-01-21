Tour Down Under stage 3 - Video Highlights
Gerrans claims the honours in Campbelltown
The finale of stage 3 of the Tour Down Under saw an elite group of race favourites contest the finish in Campbelltown after Corkscrew Hill split the race, and when the dust settled, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was back in command atop the overall standings.
Sergio Henao (Sky) and the impressive Michael Woods (Cannondale) led over the top of the climb, but were pegged back by a select group of chasers on the sinuous descent.
The sprint finish was a gripping one, but the canny Gerrans – three times an overall winner at the Tour Down Under – had just enough in his legs to squeeze out Rohan Dennis (BMC). Race leader Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) had to settle for fourth in the sprint, missing out on a time bonus, and so he surrendered the ochre jersey to Gerrans, albeit by just 3 seconds.
Catch the best of the day's action in these video highlights.
