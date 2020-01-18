Trending

Tour Down Under: Riders pose with animals and hit the stage for teams presentation - Gallery

A selection of photos from the event in Adelaide on Saturday evening

Image 1 of 38

World champion Mads Pedersen

World champion Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

The team presentation took place in Adelaide

The team presentation took place in Adelaide (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Andre Greipel with a koala

Andre Greipel with a koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Omar Fraile with a kangaroo

Omar Fraile with a kangaroo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Sam Bennett grabs a selfie

Sam Bennett grabs a selfie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

Juri Hollman holds a snake

Juri Hollman holds a snake (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Eduard Prades with a koala

Eduard Prades with a koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Andre Greipel is Israel's lead sprinter

Andre Greipel is Israel's lead sprinter (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 38

Lotto Soudal are led by home rider Caleb Ewan

Lotto Soudal are led by home rider Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

The Astana team leave the stage

The Astana team leave the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

The team presentation took place in Adelaide

The team presentation took place in Adelaide (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Richie Porte won the Tour Down Under in 2017

Richie Porte won the Tour Down Under in 2017 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Israel Cycling Academy make their debut as a WorldTour outfit

Israel Cycling Academy make their debut as a WorldTour outfit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Elia Viviani

Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Jasper Philipsen will hunt sprint wins for UAE

Jasper Philipsen will hunt sprint wins for UAE (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Jumbo-Visma on the stage

Jumbo-Visma on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Team NTT are led by Giacomo Nizzolo and Ryan Gibbons

Team NTT are led by Giacomo Nizzolo and Ryan Gibbons (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

World champion Mads Pedersen

World champion Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Romain Bardet heads for the stage

Romain Bardet heads for the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Rohan Dennis makes his full Team Ineos debut

Rohan Dennis makes his full Team Ineos debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Bahrain McLaren on stage

Bahrain McLaren on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

Trek-Segafredo are presented to the crowd

Trek-Segafredo are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

All eyes on Sam Bennett ahead of his Deceuninck-QuickStep debut

All eyes on Sam Bennett ahead of his Deceuninck-QuickStep debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

CCC Team

CCC Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Movistar on stage

Movistar on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

The Movistar riders with a koala

The Movistar riders with a koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Elia Viviani makes his Cofidis debut

Elia Viviani makes his Cofidis debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Daryl Impey returns as winner of the past two editions, while Mitchelton-Scott have also brought Simon Yates

Daryl Impey returns as winner of the past two editions, while Mitchelton-Scott have also brought Simon Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Team Ineos

Team Ineos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Richie Porte has won on Willunga Hill for the past six years

Richie Porte has won on Willunga Hill for the past six years (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Groupama-FDJ on stage

Groupama-FDJ on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Jurgen Roelandts

Jurgen Roelandts (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour Down Under held its team presentation in Adelaide on Saturday evening, ahead of Sunday's Schwalbe Classic and the start of the race proper on Tuesday. 

As always, riders were encouraged to meet animals endemic to Australia for pre-race publicity shots. The likes of André Greipel, Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan held baby kangaroos and snakes and posed with koalas. 

After that, the riders hit the stage in the 'Tour Village' in Adelaide for the teams presentation. Following the conclusion of stage 3 of the women's race, both men's and women's teams were presented to the crowd. 

The women's race concludes on Sunday, when the men will race the Schwalbe Classic warm-up criterium ahead of the race proper, which runs six stages from next Tuesday to Sunday.

Daryl Impey, winner of the past two editions, leads a Mitchelton-Scott team that also includes Simon Yates, although the two summit finishes on this year's route could tip the balance back towards 2017 champion Richie Porte, who lines up alongside world road race champion Mads Pedersen for Trek-Segafredo. 

There's a strong line-up of sprinters, with Sam Bennett making his debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep, where he has replaced Elia Viviani, who makes his bow for Cofidis. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is sure to challenge those two, while other threats include André Greipel (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of photos from the team presentation and animal meet-and-greet.