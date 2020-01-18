Tour Down Under: Riders pose with animals and hit the stage for teams presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 World champion Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 The team presentation took place in Adelaide (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Andre Greipel with a koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Omar Fraile with a kangaroo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Sam Bennett grabs a selfie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Juri Hollman holds a snake (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Eduard Prades with a koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Andre Greipel is Israel's lead sprinter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Lotto Soudal are led by home rider Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 The Astana team leave the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 The team presentation took place in Adelaide (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Richie Porte won the Tour Down Under in 2017 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Israel Cycling Academy make their debut as a WorldTour outfit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Jasper Philipsen will hunt sprint wins for UAE (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Jumbo-Visma on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Team NTT are led by Giacomo Nizzolo and Ryan Gibbons (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 World champion Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 38 Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 Romain Bardet heads for the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Rohan Dennis makes his full Team Ineos debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Bahrain McLaren on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 38 Trek-Segafredo are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 All eyes on Sam Bennett ahead of his Deceuninck-QuickStep debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 38 CCC Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Movistar on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 The Movistar riders with a koala (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Elia Viviani makes his Cofidis debut (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Daryl Impey returns as winner of the past two editions, while Mitchelton-Scott have also brought Simon Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Team Ineos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Richie Porte has won on Willunga Hill for the past six years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Groupama-FDJ on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour Down Under held its team presentation in Adelaide on Saturday evening, ahead of Sunday's Schwalbe Classic and the start of the race proper on Tuesday.

As always, riders were encouraged to meet animals endemic to Australia for pre-race publicity shots. The likes of André Greipel, Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan held baby kangaroos and snakes and posed with koalas.

After that, the riders hit the stage in the 'Tour Village' in Adelaide for the teams presentation. Following the conclusion of stage 3 of the women's race, both men's and women's teams were presented to the crowd.

The women's race concludes on Sunday, when the men will race the Schwalbe Classic warm-up criterium ahead of the race proper, which runs six stages from next Tuesday to Sunday.

Daryl Impey, winner of the past two editions, leads a Mitchelton-Scott team that also includes Simon Yates, although the two summit finishes on this year's route could tip the balance back towards 2017 champion Richie Porte, who lines up alongside world road race champion Mads Pedersen for Trek-Segafredo.

There's a strong line-up of sprinters, with Sam Bennett making his debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep, where he has replaced Elia Viviani, who makes his bow for Cofidis. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is sure to challenge those two, while other threats include André Greipel (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).

