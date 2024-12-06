Tour Down Under return for Australian champions Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Luke Plapp

By
published

Three time GC winner Amanda Spratt and three-time stage winner Sam Welsford also among Australian riders embracing chance to race in front of home crowds

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 12/01/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Women&#039;s Tour Down Under - Stage 1: Hahndorf to Cambelltown (93.9km) - Georgia Baker, Ruby Roseman Gannon, Jayco Alula, Dominika Wlodarczyk, UAE Team ADQ, Gladys Verhulst, FDJ-Suez.
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) with her new Australian champion's jersey on display on stage 1 of the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The current Australian champions, Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla), have been confirmed as starters at the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under, with the riders among a growing contingent signed up to pin on a number in front of home crowds at the opening WorldTour and Women's WorldTour races of the season.

Joining them in January in South Australia will be three-time overall winner Amanda Spratt. The Lidl-Trek rider has not missed a single UCI classified edition of the event and also raced at the precursor to the 2.2 designated event that started in 2016 and then rose up the ranks to Women's WorldTour level in 2023.

Sam Welsford will also be on the start line again after delivering a spectacular debut with his new team of Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe in 2024, quickly finding his feet among the new sprint train.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to my home race to start off the season,” Welsford said in a Tour Down Under media release.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.