Geraint Thomas to kick off 2025 season at the Tour Down Under

Geraint Thomas will begin his 16th season with Ineos Grenadiers at the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under held from January 21-26 in and around Adelaide, Australia. It is the tenth time the 38-year-old has competed at the event that he said feels "familiar" and that has always offered him a "warm reception".

“I have always loved coming to South Australia and enjoying the warm reception from fans. The chance to kick start the season in an event I’m now familiar with is a great bonus," Thomas said in a media release issued by organisers of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.

Thomas' career has spanned more than two decades, most of that time spent with the former Team Sky and current Ineos Grenadiers squad. In that time the rider claimed victory at the 2018 Tour de France and finished second and third overall at the Tour de France in 2019 and 2022, respectively. Thomas also finished second and third overall at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 and 2024.

His contract with Ineos Grenadiers is set to expire at the end of 2025 and while he has not confirmed his retirement plans, he indicated to BBC Radio 4 that it was likely his last season.

Thomas' strongest result at the six-stage race in Australia was third overall in the 2013 edition, where he secured the stage 2 victory in Rostrevor and won the overall points classification.

The Welsh rider is the first that the Tour Down Under organisers have confirmed for the 2025 edition, a six-day race that will finish on a circuit in the heart of Adelaide on Sunday January 26. The penultimate day, however, will likely prove the last chance to make an impact on the overall standings with the racing on Saturday finishing at the top of Willunga Hill.

“Geraint Thomas is no stranger to the Santos Tour Down Under and brings his wealth of experience every time he races here,” said the event's race director, Stuart O’Grady.

“We know there will be plenty of fans keen for another glimpse of the star rider, and we are confident he’ll put in a strong performance.”

