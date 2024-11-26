Geraint Thomas to kick off 2025 season at the Tour Down Under

Geraint Thomas will begin his 16th season with Ineos Grenadiers at the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under held from January 21-26 in and around Adelaide, Australia. It is the tenth time the 38-year-old has competed at the event that he said feels "familiar" and that has always offered him a "warm reception".

“I have always loved coming to South Australia and enjoying the warm reception from fans. The chance to kick start the season in an event I’m now familiar with is a great bonus," Thomas said in a media release issued by organisers of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.