Luke Plapp crashes on stage 3 of Tour Down Under, finishes stage with 'lots of skin lost'

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) crashed on stage 3 of the men's race at the Tour Down Under, hitting the deck along with at least four other riders at about ten kilometres to go on the fast downhill run toward the line in Campbelltown.



He managed to climb back on his bike, with his kit ripped to shreds along the left hand side, revealing extensive patches of grazed and bloody skin on his shoulder skin and back. His right fingers were also covered in blood.

His Jayco-AlUla team quickly put out an update on social media saying: "Not the ideal day with a very unfortunate fast crash for Australian champion Plapp in the final 10km. He managed to finish the stage but with lots of skin lost."

"Cyclist are TOUGH"

The team later told media in a statement that "Plapp has been seen by the onsite medical team at the finish line. Many superficial wounds, swollen elbow and ankle. He won't travel to hospital. We will monitor him overnight and make an assessment tomorrow before the stage."

Even if Plapp can join his teammates at the start tomorrow's stage he is now well out of the GC race, coming over the line 9:53 behind race winner Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe).



The rider was one of the in-form Jayco-AlUla teams key rider, with last year's runner-up Simon Yates leading the team, while Plapp and Chris Harper provided options alongside him.



Cameron Scott (Bahrain Victorious), one of the key leadout riders for Phil Bauhaus, was also involved in the crash and crossed the line more than 11 minutes down. The distinctive blue of the Astana Qazaqstan team was prominent in the post crash images, with the team saying three riders were involved.



The team said on social media that: "All our riders finished the stage. We will be waiting for the medical update on [Christian] Scaroni, [Samuele] Battistella and [Michele] Gazzoli."



Scaroni was the first of the trio to cross the line but still lost 6:26 on the stage.



More to follow ...