Tour de Suisse: Sagan, BMC share the spoils and Southam guests - podcast

Following on from a short break after the Giro d’Italia the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville - returns at the Tour de Suisse. Looking back over the opening weekend, in which BMC Racing and Peter Sagan both enjoyed victories, we analyse the race so far and hear from Sagan on his first win since Paris-Roubaix, and Michael Matthews and Fernando Gaviria, who both made the top four on stage 2.

We’re also joined by special guest Tom Southam, from EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, who takes us through the race so far, his team’s ambitions for Suisse, the dying art of the breakaway specialists and what it’s like to direct a team at WorldTour level. There’s also time to reminisce about the first kits we bought and in Southam’s case we head back to the 1990s for two standout designs.

