Matthews strikes at Romandie, Nieve returns, Thomas looks solid - Podcast

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast - brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville - Daniel Benson and Philippa York look back at the prologue from the Tour de Romandie. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) came out on top and won his first race of the campaign, with Tom Bohli (BMC Racing) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) rounding out the top three.

Matthews has had a difficult start to the season due to injury and illness, but he showed the rest of the field a clean pair of heels over the 4km test in Fribourg. We look back at Matthews’ win, but we also hear from Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), who is coming back after injury ruined his spring. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), who finished fifth in the race, also appears in the episode and talks about his bike set up for the technical prologue course.

As well as the key performances, we talk about equipment choices, having seen a number of riders opt for their road bikes. We talk about the skills involved in time trialing, rider confidence and briefly look ahead to the coming days.