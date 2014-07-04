Tour de France team presentation breaks new ground

Image 1 of 37 Mark Cavendish with his family (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 The team presentation gets underway (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 3 of 37 Chris Froome waving to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 A fan gets a photo of Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 BMC's turn at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Belkin on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Movistar presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Chris Froome during the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Garmin Sharp at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 The band plays on while the teams are presented (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 11 of 37 Cofidis on stage (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 12 of 37 Michael Schär gets a photo of the crowd (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 13 of 37 A fluro Alberto Contador gives the crowd a wave (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 14 of 37 Fränk Schleck has a laugh on stage (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 15 of 37 World Champion Rui Costa on stage (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 16 of 37 Kittel takes a quick selfie (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 17 of 37 Marcel Kittel beats the fans to a selfie (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 18 of 37 Peter Sagan rides into the team presentation on a custom painted bike (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 19 of 37 Tinkoff-Saxo show off its new kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali in his Italian national jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 NetApp-Endura also makes it Tour debut this year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Orica-GreenEdge presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Tinkoff-Saxo at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Trek Factory Racing presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Lampre-Merida's turn at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Omega Pharma-Quick Step presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Mark Cavendish giving a wave to fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Europcar at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 IAM Cycling makes its Tour de France debut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 BMC riders at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Lotto Belisol on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Garmin Sharp and Sebastian Langeveld in his new Dutch national champion jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Bretagne-Séché Environnement on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Katusha on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Marcel Kittel and Giant Shimano on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Peter Sagan and Cannondale presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Nibali and his Astana teammates during the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Given that the other cultural event making the headlines in the UK at the moment is the Monty Python reunion in London, Yorkshire’s Tour de France team presentation on Thursday evening at the First Direct Arena in Leeds could fittingly have been entitled, And Now for Something Completely Different…

From the riders parading through the crowd-packed streets between Leeds University and the arena, to the glitzy setting within the modernistic venue, almost everything about this team presentation was groundbreaking. In addition to the traditional parade of 22 teams on stage, the show featured some of the highlights from the Grand Départ’s cultural festival, including performances by bike-borne dancers Ghost Peloton in their magical LED light suits, a blast of Bizet’s Carmen from Opera North, and a rousing finale from Brighouse rock band Embrace.

Each of the 22 teams received a huge ovation when they were presented on stage, although the roar that greeted the arrival of Chris Froome and his Sky team-mates left no doubt about who most of the 9,000-strong audience were backing. Froome looked slightly overwhelmed by the reception, admitting it made it extra special to be starting the defence of his title on home ground.

The arrival of Mark Cavendish and Omega Pharma-QuickStep also generated a huge reaction. With his wife, daughter and other family members looking on in the audience, Cavendish paid fulsome tribute to Yorkshire, adding that he expects the reception over the coming weekend to be way beyond most people’s expectations. “So excited by the @letour presentation turnout tonight! The @TdF_FanPark is going to be buzzing if the atmosphere will be like that!” Cavendish tweeted after the presentation.

Many of Cavendish’s peers also praised the Tour’s curtain-raiser, Trek’s Gregory Rast admitting he “felt like Justin Bieber on the stage!” Giant-Shimano’s John Degenkolb tweeted: “A big THANK YOU out to every single girl/boy/lady/gentleman at the @letour @letouryorkshire teampresentation!!can't wait till sat.”

After the roars as Sky exited, there was just as much clamour when Tour director Christian Prudhomme and Welcome To Yorkshire chief executive Gary Verity strode onto the stage, like a budding presidential partnership. The Tour’s 198 riders apart, the pair are the most popular men in the county just now.

Prudhomme explained how two years ago Verity had promised him the grandest Grand Départ ever, and had fully delivered on that. When Verity took to the podium, the audience gave him a standing ovation, leaving the W2Y chief exec on the verge of tears.

He praised the team that has work with him over the past three years and, of course, the people of Yorkshire for buying into the Tour with such enthusiasm. “In the future, the Grand Départ will be seen a pivotal moment in Yorkshire’s history,” he said.

It would be easy to dismiss this as overblown rhetoric. After all, the Tour is only a bike race. However, not only has the Grand Départ raised the worldwide profile of Yorkshire, but it has only enthused its inhabitants in the same way that the 2012 Olympics did for Londoners.

Just as significantly, it has boosted cycling, both on the racing side and, more importantly, in terms of mass participation. This meshes perfectly with Verity’s long-term goal of making the county a world-renowned centre for cycling in all its forms. Yorkshire is not quite there yet, but the team presentation provided more evidence that it is well on its way.