Gallery: Tour de France warm-up rides in Yorkshire

Image 1 of 31 Christopher Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Team Sky out for a training session in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 3 of 31 Team Sky's Chris Froome and Richie Porte training in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 4 of 31 Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 5 of 31 Team Sky out training in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 6 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before heading out on a training session with his team in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 7 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo squad gets ready for a pre-Tour spin in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 8 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) before a training session in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 9 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo sports a new shade of yellow for the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 10 of 31 Albert Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) thumbs up before a training session in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 11 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 12 of 31 Alberto Contador riding with his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 13 of 31 Team Sky's Chris Froome, Richie Porte and Danny Pate riding in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 14 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 15 of 31 Team Sky training in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos) Image 16 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo's Tour de France team checks out the stage 5 cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo previews the stage 5 cobbles a few days before the start of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Xabier Zandio (Team Sky) heads out on a warm-up ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Xabier Zandio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Team Tinkoff-Saxo arrive to preview the stage 5 cobbles in Oleg Tinkoff's private jet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo's Alberto Contador in Oleg Tinkoff's private jet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 Oleg Tinkoff and his Tinkoff-Saxo squad check out the stage 5 cobbles ahead of the Tour de France's start on Saturday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) leads his team on a pre-Tour ride over the cobbles a few days before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Orica-GreenEdge parade the streets in Leeds (Image credit: AFP photos)

Public excitement surrounding the Tour de France is growing ahead of its start on July 5 in Leeds, Yorkshire. That momentum is pushed along by the event's nearly 200 professional cyclists, who have taken to the streets for pre-race training rides.

Cycling is one of those few sports where the public has almost direct access to the athletes, and as they emerged from the race hotel, fans were there to get photos taken with their favorite riders, autographs and to watch the team mechanics set up the bikes for the morning training sessions.

