Tour de France stars Wout van Aert, Jonathan Milan, Jasper Philipsen return to racing in Germany and Denmark

Big names back in the peloton at Deutschland Tour and PostNord Danmark Rundt, though Enric Mas is out for the season

The upcoming Deutschland Tour (August 20-24) and PostNord Danmark Rundt (August 12-16) will welcome a host of big names back to the peloton following the Tour de France, including Wout van Aert, Jonathan Milan, and Jasper Philipsen.

Van Aert, who won the Tour's final stage in Paris, and green jersey winner Jonathan Milan will head to Germany for the five-stage Deutschland Tour. The race begins with a prologue in Essen and features several hilly and sprint-focussed days on the road to Magdeburg.

