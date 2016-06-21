Tour de France stage by stage guide

Image 1 of 3 The 2016 Tour de France route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Race director Christian Prudhomme presents the 2016 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 2016 Tour de France gets underway in just over one week with Mont-St-Michel the backdrop for the 103rd Grand Départ, and concludes July 24 in Paris on the Champs-Élysées. Our sister publication, Procycling magazine, has put together a comprehensive stage-by-stage guide to this year's Tour de France.

For all 21 stages of this year's race, you can find a breakdown of what to expect on each day of racing with expert analysis from the likes of Daniel Mangeas, Robbie McEwen, Stephen Roche, Robert Millar, and Bernard Thevenet. There are also stage maps and profiles for all 21 stages marked with the sprint and king of the mountain points, along with all other crucial details.

"Normandy is my region, and when the Tour comes, there is going to be a week of festivities, before the race, and then during it," says Daniel Mangeas, the former voice of the Tour de France on stage 1. "This first stage is for the sprinters - the parcours is flat, nearly all the way, with some small climbs, but not enough to make a difference. The race goes past all the coastal towns and it will be a beautiful stage. I think Marcel Kittel is the favourite, and André Greipel, but I'd like to see Coquard and Bouhanni do well here, too."

