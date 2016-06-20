The Official Tour de France Guide 2016 available on news stands now

The Official 2016 Tour de France Guide (Image credit: Procycling)

The teams behind Procycling magazine and Cyclingnews have compiled an outstanding collection for this year's only UK Official Tour de France Guide 2016. The guide became available to buy now, with free UK delivery, and it is now available for purchase on news stands.

Inside your souvenir pack you'll find a huge 228-page official programme packed with profiles of every team, stats for every rider, maps of every stage, interviews with the stars, expert analysis and a whole lot more.

In addition to the official programme, the souvenir pack also contains: