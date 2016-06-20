The Official Tour de France Guide 2016 available on news stands now
228-page official programme plus souvenir gifts
The teams behind Procycling magazine and Cyclingnews have compiled an outstanding collection for this year's only UK Official Tour de France Guide 2016. The guide became available to buy now, with free UK delivery, and it is now available for purchase on news stands.
Inside your souvenir pack you'll find a huge 228-page official programme packed with profiles of every team, stats for every rider, maps of every stage, interviews with the stars, expert analysis and a whole lot more.
In addition to the official programme, the souvenir pack also contains:
- A giant wall chart for filling in the stage winner and jersey holders after each day’s racing
- The Cycling Anthology Extracts featuring stories from the Tour
- The official full-size fold-out route map
- 3 deluxe art cards featuring classic images from previous Tours
