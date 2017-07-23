Tour de France: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Sky in the Tour de France finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won Sunday's final stage of the Tour de France, topping Lotto Soudal's André Greipel and Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen on the Champs-Élysées.

A nine-man group clear as the pack rolled into the iconic Paris circuit, but the peloton kept the break on a short leash. After the catch was made, Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) tried a move of his own, but he too was reeled in to set up the final kick.

Groenewegen launched early with plenty of ground to cover on the long, flat straightaway. Greipel made a late surge up on the Dutchman's right, but couldn't quite pull even, and Groenewegen rolled across the line first to claim a maiden Tour de France stage victory on the sprinters' biggest stage.

Sky's Chris Froome safely arrived the finish a few moments later to claim his third-straight Tour de France overall title.