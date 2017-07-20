Tour de France: Stage 18 highlights - Video
Barguil stamps his name on the Izoard
Warren Barguil gave Team Sunweb its fourth stage victory of the Tour de France, soaring up the Col d'Izoard to win stage 18 and cement his lead in the mountains classification. The Frenchman also moved into ninth place overall over Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) thanks to his efforts.
Higher up the general classification ladder, Chris Froome (Team Sky) handily defended the maillot jaune from several attackers, most notably Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who moved into second place at 23 seconds.
The Frenchman was frustrated at the finish to miss out on second place to Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates), who was the last man caught from an early breakaway, but sprinted to a four-second time bonus. Additionally, Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) lost a pair of seconds in the final 100 meters, dropping to third behind Bardet at 29 seconds.
