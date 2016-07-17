Tour de France: Stage 15 highllights - Video

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Multiple climbs of the Colombier didn't shake up the general classification much during stage 15 of the Tour de France, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) the only rider among the top 10 slipping a couple of places to eighth.

Most of the action on Sunday's stage was ahead of the GC group, where final breakaway survivors Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) battled for the stage win over the top of the final climb and down the descent to Culoz. Majka had the initial advantage, but a slight bobble on the descent that sent him into the grass on the side of the rode allowed Pantano to get back on terms. From there it was a two-up sprint for the stage win, with the Colombian easily slipping past Majka before the line.