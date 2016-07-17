Tour de France: Stage 15 highllights - Video
Pantano gives IAM Cycling a farewell victory
Related Articles
Tour de France: Will anyone dare to attack Froome on the Grand Colombier?
Tour de France: Pantano wins in Culoz
Tour de France stage 15 - Finish line quotes
Van Garderen: Last week of Tour de France could be like Russian Roulette
Tour de France: Mollema passes Jura Mountains test with ease
Froome agrees that Sky's strength 'must be demoralising for people'
Tour de France: Pantano gives Colombian crowds something to shout about
Tour de France: Majka back in the king of the mountains jersey
Serge Pauwels resumes aggressive approach to Tour de France on road to Culoz
Multiple climbs of the Colombier didn't shake up the general classification much during stage 15 of the Tour de France, with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) the only rider among the top 10 slipping a couple of places to eighth.
Most of the action on Sunday's stage was ahead of the GC group, where final breakaway survivors Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) battled for the stage win over the top of the final climb and down the descent to Culoz. Majka had the initial advantage, but a slight bobble on the descent that sent him into the grass on the side of the rode allowed Pantano to get back on terms. From there it was a two-up sprint for the stage win, with the Colombian easily slipping past Majka before the line.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy