Tour de France stage 15 - Finish line quotes

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) on the attack with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) - Stage winner

"It's an incredible day for me. I came to the Tour de France thinking I'd try to win a stage but to do it is difficult to believe. I'd hoped to do it but this is incredible. I want to thank my IAM teammates, who did a great job for me in the attack. I also want to thank my family, especially my wife, who have always supported me. This is a special day for me."

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

"We tried to stay up near the front, we didn't really see anything going on behind us. Sky were very strong yet again and they really made it hard for us. It was a very difficult stage, and difficult for us to do anything with the pace. Nairo seemed pretty relaxed, he's very strong coming into this next week.

"We're going to try to do our best in the coming week. We're definitely going to try something. I think people are expecting more fire and fight from us. We will fight in the coming stages but not today."

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing)

What were you thinking when Bardet attacked on the final climb?

"Pfffft. It wasn't really thinking anything. I was just kind of in my own world, just trying to hold the wheel in front of me, but I couldn't hold it.

"To be honest. I felt fine. Just the pace was pretty incredible. I can't say that it was bad sensations, it was just above the level that I had on the day."

Kjell Carlstrom (IAM Cycling director)

"We knew this stage was perfect for him. It was a hard stage from the beginning. Our plan was to put as many as possible in the breakaway because we knew it's a big chance that it goes to the finish. Jarlinson and Stef Clement and Jerome Coppel they made it. Jarlinson took it a little easy in the beginning, and then in the final part he was phenomenal. He did a great downhill and came back to the guys who went away on the climb. It's really nice.

"We just said to him that he needs to keep on fighting. We knew Majka would probably go away on the climb, so [we said] just keep him in sight. Then in the downhill he will make it back. He did exactly that. It was perfect. The stage of the Tour is always really important. It's really special for him, it's the first victory and a beautiful one."

Kim Andersen (Trek-Segafredo)

"It was quite easy today - there was no major attack. We expected more attacks, also because we are not the best one in the downhill and so on. It was quite OK. It was handy to have Haimar in the bunch so we could use him in the end. It was quite OK for us.

"I don't know if Bauke will attack, maybe in the end of a stage. We don't think we should make the same mistake like Andorra, attack too early then lose seconds. I know we should always go for the win, but I think we are quite happy where we are at the moment."

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data)

"I tried to make it into the breakaway today because I thought it was one stage that suited me really well. I was keen for the stage but I knew it was going to be a very hard day. I pretty much went all in on that first category 1 climb to make sure I was the break of 30 riders. I went over the top of that climb in 3rd so I made the break but then it's basically like a new race starts all over again.

"It was a super strong breakaway if you look at the riders who were in there like Nibali, Zakarin, Dumoulin and Pozzovivo. They were all dropped in the final and you know those guys don't drop for nothing, it was such a tough day. These are the kind of races I like and sixth was probably the place I deserve. I rode for what I could so I am happy with this result because it was such a tough day."

