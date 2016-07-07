Tour de France: Cavendish is king, Tinkoff in crisis - Podcast

Mark Cavendish in the green jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Just before the race heads into the Pyrenees – at last, we hear you say – the Cyclingnews team pause to reflect on the recent action from the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) is 3-1 against Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) after a highly impressive sprint win in Montanan, and Stephen Farrand and Daniel Benson analyse the Dimension Data’s resurrection, and we hear from his director Rolf Aldag, who has worked with Cavendish through most of his career.

And we also look under the hood at Tinkoff – a team that appear on the verge of collapse with their team leader Alberto Contador on his knees and his teammates unwilling to follow team orders help him. Disarray!

We’ll bring you interviews from the Tinkoff team including Contador, Sean Yates, and the man at the centre of it all, Roman Kreuziger.

To top it off, and because we like nothing better than standing in French car parks outside press rooms to record our podcast, we look ahead to the Pyrenees with an exclusive, albeit short, interview with Chris Froome.

