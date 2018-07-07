Tour de France: Stage 1 highlights - Video
Watch as Gaviria wins the bunch sprint and overall contenders face setbacks
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the opening stage at the Tour de France in Fontenay-Le-Comte and secured the first yellow jersey of this year's event. The Colombian, who benefitted from a superb lead-out from his Quick-Step teammates, made the dash to the line look easy, finishing ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin).
Related Articles
The 201km stage from Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle to Fontenay-Le-Comte was always expected to be a bunch sprint, and although it started out as a rather dull affair, it turned on its head in the closing kilometres as several of the main overall contenders; Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), all lost time due to crashes, mechanicals and other setbacks.
Watch stage 1 of the Tour de France in the highlights video above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy