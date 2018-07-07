Tour de France: Stage 1 highlights - Video

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins the opening stage at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the opening stage at the Tour de France in Fontenay-Le-Comte and secured the first yellow jersey of this year's event. The Colombian, who benefitted from a superb lead-out from his Quick-Step teammates, made the dash to the line look easy, finishing ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin).

The 201km stage from Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle to Fontenay-Le-Comte was always expected to be a bunch sprint, and although it started out as a rather dull affair, it turned on its head in the closing kilometres as several of the main overall contenders; Chris Froome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), all lost time due to crashes, mechanicals and other setbacks.

Watch stage 1 of the Tour de France in the highlights video above.