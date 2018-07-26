Tour de France: Quintana wins, Thomas takes control and Froome loses ground - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd on the podium at the top of the Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Sky) stays in yellow after the climb to Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished 8th on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan gets back into the action following his stage 17 crash at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) wears the polka-dot mountain jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 17 of the Tour de France confirmed that Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) is now the clear favourite to win the overall title. On a short, sharp stage that started in Bagnères-de-Luchon and crossed the Col de Peyresourde and Col de Val Louron Azet en route to the finish on the Col de Portet, Thomas matched nearly all his rivals and gained time on both Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

His teammate and four-time Tour winner, Chris Froome, finished almost a minute behind the Welshman, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finally showed some form, attacking near the bottom of the final climb to win alone.

Thomas now leads Dumoulin by 1:59, with Froome in third at 2:31.

Elsewhere, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) scored points on both early climbs to all but secure the mountain classification, but green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed at speed on a descent. The world champion made it to the finish and says he will continue in the race.

In this exclusive Cyclingnews podcast from the Tour de France, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we hear from Thomas, while Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson analyse of the best days of racing at this year's Tour.