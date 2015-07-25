Trending

Tour de France podcast episode 23: Froome discusses emotional penultimate day on Alpe d'Huez

Listen to interviews with Chris Froome, Richie Porte and Ryder Hesjedal

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport. In today’s episode, Stephen Farrand, Zeb Woodpower and Sadhbh O’Shea discuss a dramatic final day of racing in the Alps.

Stage 20 saw Chris Froome (Team Sky) seal a second Tour de France victory ahead of the celebratory stage 21 into Paris on Sunday. We discuss the happenings of the stage and look over the general classification movers and shakers before tomorrow’s sprint stage on the Champs-Élysées.

We hear from Froome’s teammate Richie Porte about the Alpe d’Huez ascent and how the team rode to secure overall victory, Cannondale-Garmin's Ryder Hesjedal explains his day on the Alpe and finally we hear from an emotional Froome on winning yellow.

