Tour de France news shorts

Tom Danielson and David Millar were important parts in the team's win (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Millar set to see out his career with Garmin-Cervelo

David Millar looks set to see out his career at Garmin-Cervelo after the 34 year-old Scot extended his contract with the American squad.

"He's going to end his career with the team," team boss Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews. "David is enjoying racing his bike and he's been serious about it on a day in day out basis and he's shown that he's one of the best riders in the world."

Millar has worked with Italian agent Giovanni Lombardi to negotiate his new contract.

Lefevere in for Klöden?

After watching Tom Boonen crash hard on stage 5, Quick Step's Patrick Lefevere looked in sheepish mood at Thursday's start in Dinan. However with an under current of transfer activity running through the Tour caravan, the Belgian has been busy behind the scenes.

With Boonen and number of other riders signed and secured for the next two years, Lefevere has turned his attention to finding a stage racer. However there appear to be slim pickings on the market.

"We're looking for a stage racer but there' aren't so many," he told Cyclingnews. "I like the look of that guy Contador but if you seriously look at the guys who are available the best is perhaps Klöden and he's over 35. I'll wait until after the Tour."

One rider Lefevere won't be signing his Thomas Dekker, who recently returned after a ban for doping. "His manager called me but nothing came of it. For now we're not going down that path as it doesn't fit with the strategy of the team."

Oscar winning performance

Lionel Messi had better watch out because there's a new sensation sweeping through the Spanish football leagues. Oscar Pereiro, formerly of Astana and officially the winner of the 2006 Tour de France following Floyd Landis’ disqualification for doping, retired last season. But after hanging up his bike he quickly pulled on a pair of football boots for second division side Coruxo FC near his home in the Galicia of Spain.

Although he only played two first team matches he scored two goals - even Messi would be enviously of that record - and he hopes to play more next season. Pereiro is at the Tour this year working for Spanish radio.

"It's an easier sport for me. I'm training just two hours a day and it's really good. I know I'm not a pro but it's good for my health and my mind," Pereiro told Cyclingnews.

"I play as a right winger. We finished 11th in the league last season. I only played two first team games but I scored two goals. Next season I'll be hoping to play a lot more."

ASO to reduce motorbikes numbers in the race convoy

Tour de France organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) is going to cut the number of motorbikes in the convoy during the Tour de France over the next few years.

The move follows criticism directed at the race officials after Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank-SunGard) crashed after tangling with a motorbike carrying an official photographer during stage five. At present, there are 16 photographers on motorbikes with 12 targeted as the ideal number for next year's race.

An official statement from Tour organisers called for greater care. "We call on all accredited vehicles in the race to be vigilant, especially when it comes to overtake [sic] the riders," the statement said.

Rabobank directeur sportif, Adri van Houwelingen claimed that treatment for injured team leader Robert Gesink was delayed due to the amount of motorbikes in the convoy.

"After Robert's fall could the doctors were not reach him directly because of the cameras," van Houwelingen told Rabosport.nl. "There were more motorbikes than riders around. The treatment of cyclists needs to be a priority. It is almost impossible to do."

Vinokourov won't rule out Olympics

Astana captain Alexandre Vinokourov has often said that this Tour de France will be his last major race before retiring. However the Kazakh says that he could be race on in 2012 and represent his country at the London Olympics.

"If the Minister of Sport of my country asks me one last time to participate in the Olympic Games in 2012 like Sydney 2000, where I earned silver in the road race, I can hardly refuse. But the Tour de France is in any case, my last big race," the 37-year-old told Wielerland.