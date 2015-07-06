Tour de France: Hansen dislocates shoulder in Stage 2 crash
Australian set to start Monday's stage despite injury
Lotto Soudal riders took part of the brunt of the multiple crashes during stage 2 when Thomas De Gendt, Jens Debusschere and Adam Hansen hit the deck in separate incidences.
The team reported all three will start Monday's stage to Antwerp, although they will be a little banged up. De Gendt reportedly injured his knee but is OK, while Debusschere injured his hand. Hansen took the worst of the damage, dislocating his left shoulder, rolling across the line last place 11:06 minutes down on teammate and stage winner André Greipel.
Hansen updated his condition on Twitter: "AC dislocation. Same shoulder as 3 weeks ago. Was told its going to be the most painful 3 weeks 4 me. I eat pain for breakfast. Bring it on!”
Hansen is riding his 12th consecutive grand tour having started his streak at the 2011 Vuelta a España.
