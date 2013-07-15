Gallery: Tour de France's ninth summit finish on Mont Ventoux

Image 1 of 32
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) puts on warmer clothes at the Mont Ventoux summit finish
Just one of many fans on Mont Ventoux decked out in costume for Sunday's stage
Chris Froome (Sky) speaks to the press after winning stage 15 on Mont Ventoux
Chris Froome (Sky) joined Eddy Merckx as the only riders to win a Tour stage on Mont Ventoux while wearing the yellow jersey
Chris Froome (Sky) about to celebrate victory on Mont Ventoux
Chris Froome (Sky) stamped his authority on the 2013 Tour de France with a solo victory on Mont Ventoux
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put up a valiant fight on Mont Ventoux and finished second to Froome at 29 seconds
Alberto Cantador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished sixth on Mont Ventoux, 1:40 behind Chris Froome
Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) steps onto the podium to receive the yellow jersey
Chris Froome (Sky) continues to lead the Tour de France after winning stage 15 on Mont Ventoux
Another day in yellow for Chris Froome (Sky) at the 2013 Tour de France
All smiles for Chris Froome (Sky) as he added to his Tour de France lead on Mont Ventoux
In addition to winning the Mont Ventoux stage and adding to his overall GC lead, Froome is once again the leader of the mountains classification as well
Mont Ventoux runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is back in the lead of the young rider classification
The road to the Mont Ventoux summit was lined with vehicles and cycling fans
More than 50 minutes after Chris Froome won on Mont Ventoux, the day's final finisher, Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) approaches the finish line.
Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) atop Mont Ventoux
Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) collects himself after finishing on Mont Ventoux
Armstrong may have been banned from cycling and removed from the Tour de France record books but his legacy will continue to live on
Somebody had the Mont Ventoux winner already picked out
The Tom Simpson memorial near the summit of Mont Ventoux
The Tom Simpson memorial near the summit of Mont Ventoux
The summit of Mont Ventoux awaits the Tour de France peloton to arrive
Freebies from the publicity caravan are tossed out to the fans on Mont Ventoux
Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky), rounding the final corner on the Mont Ventoux ascent, is moments away from a historic stage win
British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the Mont Ventoux summit
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after finishing stage 15 on the Mont Ventoux summit
The view from the summit of Mont Ventoux
Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun), the final rider to cross the finish line on the Mont Ventoux summit, talks to the media
Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) was the final rider to cross the finish line on Mont Ventoux, more than 50 minutes behind Froome and nearly 18 minutes after the sprinter's autobus group.
With the inclusion of a Mont Ventoux summit finish in the
100th edition of the Tour de France, on Bastille day no less, the stage was certainly set for colossal crowds to bear witness to another historic day of racing at the Grand Boucle.
In a dominating performance Chris Froome (Sky) added his name to the Tour de France record books as only the second rider in the French Grand Tour's history to
win on Mont Ventoux's summit while in the yellow jersey. The first, unsurprisingly, was Eddy Merckx in the 1970 edition during the Belgian's second of five Tour de France overall victories.
Photographer Pete Goding spent Sunday on the "Giant of Provence" and provided the photo gallery to the right. Relive yesterday's day of racing, be it fans in costumes, spectators paying tribute at the Tom Simpson memorial near the summit, the sprinters' autobus arriving at the summit or the lonely road followed by Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun)- the final rider to arrive on Mont Ventoux more than 50 minutes after stage winner Chris Froome.