Tour de Suisse: Porte in yellow, Greipel's contract, Mitchelton team meeting - Podcast

Richie Porte pulls on the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey after stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It’s the end of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse, and in the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we look back at the first mountain-top finish of this year’ race.

We start with Mitchelton-Scott, who kindly allowed us onto their team bus in order to listen to their pre-stage meeting. Conducted by Matt Wilson, the squad made detailed plans about the stage, with each of their riders given precise instructions in order to protect their leader, Jack Haig. The riders looked at the race profile video, while Switzerland’s Michael Albasini gave his expert view on the roads and how the race might unfold. There was time to listen to the riders discuss their rivals and several race scenarios before the squad headed to sign on for the stage.

Before the start we also spoke to sprinter Andre Greipel on his future at Lotto Soudal. The full details can be found here, but the audio from the interview is certainly worth a listen on its own. The German sprinter is still without a contract for next year, but there appears to be tension between him and his manager, Paul De Geyter, who told Cyclingnews earlier in the week that Greipel has not been offered a contract. Greipel told Cyclingnews on Wednesday that he had been handed a two-year proposal.

We also analyse the race and hear from US champion Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), who was in the early break, and then Richie Porte, who now leads the race after some solid work from his BMC Racing teammates to repel Movistar. We also talk tech, Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and look ahead to stage 6.