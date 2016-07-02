Tour de France: Alberto Contador crashes on stage 1
Spaniard regains contact with peloton after heavy fall
Tour de France contender Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was involved in a high-speed crash on stage 1.
Related Articles
The Spaniard hit the deck with 79 kilometres to go, landing on his right shoulder and tearing his jersey and shorts after the peloton took a tight right turn. He hit kerb and lost skin in the fall but quickly remounted. He had a bike change soon after and was escorted back into the peloton by four Tinkoff teammates.
The jersey of Contador's right shoulder was shredded but he did not seem seriously inured.
Television pictures showed that Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe were also taken down in the fall. Thomas took a new rear wheel from neutral service and rejoined the peloton after Rowe.
More to follow.
Media type: Twitter
Media src: https://twitter.com/LeTour/status/749233889252675584
Media caption: The moment Alberto Contador crashed
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy