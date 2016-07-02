Tour de France: Alberto Contador crashes on stage 1

Image 1 of 3 A television image of Contador after his crash (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 A bandaged and bruised Alberto Contador finishes stage 1 of the Tour de France after a crash earlier in the day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tour de France contender Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was involved in a high-speed crash on stage 1.

The Spaniard hit the deck with 79 kilometres to go, landing on his right shoulder and tearing his jersey and shorts after the peloton took a tight right turn. He hit kerb and lost skin in the fall but quickly remounted. He had a bike change soon after and was escorted back into the peloton by four Tinkoff teammates.

The jersey of Contador's right shoulder was shredded but he did not seem seriously inured.

Television pictures showed that Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe were also taken down in the fall. Thomas took a new rear wheel from neutral service and rejoined the peloton after Rowe.

More to follow.





