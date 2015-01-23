BMC re-signs Samuel Sánchez

Image 1 of 4 Samuel Sanchez kept Philippe Gilbert in contention on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Samu Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Sammy Sanchez (BMC) takes a selfie on the fighter jet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The BMC Racing Team today announced it has signed former Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez for the 2015 season. The Spaniard had a strong season in 2014 with the team, taking sixth overall in the Vuelta a España and fifth at Il Lombardia, but was unable to come to an agreement with BMC at the end of the season.

His agent had been in contact with Lampre-Merida and other teams, but the year ended without a deal, and he was facing an uncertain future in the sport. Sánchez said he was happy to finally settle back in with the American squad.

"For me, the BMC Racing Team is my team," he said. "I know the riders. I know the team. And I don't like to change much. I prefer one team. As for my fitness, I may not be ready to race tomorrow, but I did a good job at home to stay active. I was riding my mountain bike and doing cyclo-cross. My level is not good, but it is not bad, either."

BMC's Sporting Manager Allan Peiper was happy the team was able to bring Sánchez back into the fold.

"Everyone is very happy to have Sammy back," Peiper said. "From a sporting perspective, he gives us that much more depth. We saw last year what a game-changer he can be. This year we expect him to contribute in pretty much the same way, but maybe with a little more focus on the support and development of the big influx of young talent we have brought into the team."