Van Garderen: My aim is to finish on the Tour de France podium
New Dauphiné leader boosted by getting the better of Froome on stage 5
Twelve months ago Tejay van Garderen stood up in front of his teammates on the BMC bus at the Critérium du Dauphiné and revealed that the reason for his poor showing on the Col du Béal was due to a fractured hip sustained earlier in the season.
Today, almost a year to the day from that disappointing stage, van Garderen proudly walked back onto the BMC bus, clad in yellow after a resolute performance on stage 5 of the race from Digne-les-Bains to the summit of Pra Loup.
That aim certainly moved a step closer today when van Garderen watched as Chris Froome (Team Sky) opened a small gap on the final climb to Pra Loup before the american reeled in the former Tour de France winner with an assured and measured chase inside the final two kilometres.
