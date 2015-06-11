Van Garderen: My aim is to finish on the Tour de France podium

Image 1 of 5 Tejay van Gerderen is the new race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tejay van Gerderen will be hoping for a few more lions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis tucked behind Tejay van Garderen in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tejay van Garderen rode himself into the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Twelve months ago Tejay van Garderen stood up in front of his teammates on the BMC bus at the Critérium du Dauphiné and revealed that the reason for his poor showing on the Col du Béal was due to a fractured hip sustained earlier in the season.

Today, almost a year to the day from that disappointing stage, van Garderen proudly walked back onto the BMC bus, clad in yellow after a resolute performance on stage 5 of the race from Digne-les-Bains to the summit of Pra Loup.





To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel click here.

That aim certainly moved a step closer today when van Garderen watched as Chris Froome (Team Sky) opened a small gap on the final climb to Pra Loup before the american reeled in the former Tour de France winner with an assured and measured chase inside the final two kilometres.



