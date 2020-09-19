Tour de France 2020 stage 20 highlights - Video

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) upended the overall classification at the Tour de France, winning the stage 20 individual time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles and taking the race leader's maillot jaune from the shoulders of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the eve of the grand finale in Paris.

It's been decades since a Tour de France was so unexpectedly taken on the penultimate stage of the race - in 1989 Greg Lemond overcame a 50-second deficit to claim the overall ahead of the now late Laurent Fignon.

Pogacar faced a 57-second gap to a supposedly superior time trialist, Roglic, but ended the day 59 seconds ahead.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) set the quickest time before Pogacar stormed in 1:21 quicker and pushed him to second on the stage, fractions of a second ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte.

It was a stunning end to an unusual Tour de France, postponed because of a global pandemic, the stages finished in the diminishing light of late summer and in front of reduced crowds of masked fans because of coronavirus restrictions.

The action extended beyond the top two in the general classification as Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) climbed onto the final podium with a stellar performance.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) moved into fourth overall, thanks to the terrible ride by Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) who tumbled down to sixth behind Porte, Landa and Enric Mas (Movistar).

Pogacar's time up the Planche des Belles Filles also netted him maximum points in the mountains classification, which he wrested from the shoulders of Richard Carapaz (Ineos).

The Slovenian also takes home the prize of best young rider, while the points classification will come down to the final stage to Paris, where Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) is most likely to win the green jersey over seven-time winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) won the prize for most combative rider, while Movistar claims the victory in the teams classification.