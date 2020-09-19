Pogacar seizes the Tour de France on second to last day

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed into Tour de France history on Saturday reversing almost all pre-stage predictions as the 21-year-old Slovenian seized the yellow jersey just 24 hours before the Tour reaches Paris.

After nearly two weeks looking unflappable in the race lead, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was unable to defend his overall advantage of 57 seconds on the stage 20 time trial, suffering badly on a course which theoretically favoured him like no other GC contender.

Pogačar, in stark contrast, looked comfortable throughout his ride on the 36.2km course, gaining 13 seconds on Roglic in the first 12 kilometres, and blasting past Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) – his two-minute man – with 17.3 kilometres to go.

By the finish, Pogačar had a jaw-dropping 1:21 advantage over second-placed Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), having flown up the climb in record time.

In a single, stunning blow, he had clinched the stage win – his third of the Tour – and the yellow jersey, maintained his hold on the white jersey, and also recaptured the polka dot jersey. The latter came from king of the mountains leader Ineos Richard Carapaz, who was seventh-fastest up the climb, 1:12 down on Pogačar's time of 16:10 up La Planche des Belles Filles.

It was a reversal of epic proportions which will allow Pogačar to head into Paris on Sunday as the youngest winner of the Tour de France in post-war history. It also, curiously enough, fulfils a recent tradition with La Planche des Belles Filles, that every time a Tour de France stage has climbed the Vosges mountain – and this is the fifth time since 2012 – the race has changed leaders on that day.

"I think I'm dreaming," Pogačar said to French television shortly before receiving a big hug from Primož Roglič halfway through his interview. "I didn't think that I could win this, I thought he was on a great day.

"I feel like my head's going to explode, I don't know what to say, I don't know when I'll really 'get' this. I'm so proud of my team, and what a way to get the yellow jersey."

Pogačar said that although it was him on the bike, his team had had a huge part to play in his victory. "We did the recon together, I knew every corner, every pothole, I knew where to accelerate – it was a road that you really needed to know."

He added that after he had caught López he did not bother so much with the time gaps but, while he was listening to his radio on the flat part of the course, he couldn't hear anything on the climb "because the fans were too loud."

"I just went deep, I knew the climb very well, so I went flat out from bottom to top. My dream was just to be on the Tour de France, and now I've won, it's unbelievable.

"I had a white bike all ready for tomorrow, now I'm going to have to have a different one."