Tour de France 2017 presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 26 The Tour de France contenders come out on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 The 2017 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 26 Dan Martin at the 2017 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 The cameras zoom in on Chris Froome and Adam Yates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 Raymond Poulidor at the 2017 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 Chris Froome presented with a unique token at the 2017 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 Christian Prudhomme presents the 2017 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 The favourites line up in front of the 2017 Tour de France route map (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 The route of the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Thibaut Pinot, Romain Bardet and Chris Froome at the 2017 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Christian Prudhomme Image 12 of 26 The route of the 2017 Tour de France Image 13 of 26 The 2017 Tour de France route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 Christian Prudhomme presents the Tour de France route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 The 2017 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Smiles from Adam Yates at the Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Thubaut Pinot looks pensive as the 2017 Tour route is revealed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 The map of the Tour de France 2017 route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Race directory Christian Prudhomme reveals the 2017 Tour de France route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 The Tour de France contenders on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Chris Froome and Romain Bardet sit next to each other (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 Chris Froome at the Tour de France 2017 presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Chris Froome on stage with some of his potential rivals for the 2017 title (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Some of the stars of the 2016 Tour de France stand up and applaud (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 The Tour de France 2017 presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 Christian Prudhomme presents the Tour de France route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme unveiled an interesting route for the 2017 edition of the race, one that will visit all five of the country's mountain regions, and spreads the summit finishes from stage 5 through stage 18.

Defending champion Chris Froome was seated next to his main French rivals Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot during the event, positioned amidst the dignitaries and assembled media at the Palais des Congrès in Paris to see what challenges await them next July.

It is the first time since 1992 that the Vosges, Jura, Pyrenees, Central Massif and Alps will all feature in the race. Miguel Indurain won that edition, but unlike 1992 - which had a massive 137km of individual time trials and a 65km team time trial, there are just 36km against the clock in the 2017 Tour de France.