Trending

Tour de France 2017 presentation - Gallery

Defending champion Froome and his rivals have a first glimpse at next year's challenges

Image 1 of 26

The Tour de France contenders come out on stage

The Tour de France contenders come out on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 26

The 2017 Tour de France presentation

The 2017 Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

Dan Martin at the 2017 Tour de France presentation

Dan Martin at the 2017 Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

The cameras zoom in on Chris Froome and Adam Yates

The cameras zoom in on Chris Froome and Adam Yates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Raymond Poulidor at the 2017 Tour de France presentation

Raymond Poulidor at the 2017 Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Chris Froome presented with a unique token at the 2017 Tour de France presentation

Chris Froome presented with a unique token at the 2017 Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Christian Prudhomme presents the 2017 Tour de France route

Christian Prudhomme presents the 2017 Tour de France route
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

The favourites line up in front of the 2017 Tour de France route map

The favourites line up in front of the 2017 Tour de France route map
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

The route of the 2017 Tour de France

The route of the 2017 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Thibaut Pinot, Romain Bardet and Chris Froome at the 2017 Tour de France presentation

Thibaut Pinot, Romain Bardet and Chris Froome at the 2017 Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Christian Prudhomme

Christian Prudhomme
Image 12 of 26

The route of the 2017 Tour de France

The route of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 13 of 26

The 2017 Tour de France route

The 2017 Tour de France route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Christian Prudhomme presents the Tour de France route

Christian Prudhomme presents the Tour de France route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

The 2017 Tour de France presentation

The 2017 Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 26

Smiles from Adam Yates at the Tour de France presentation

Smiles from Adam Yates at the Tour de France presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 26

Thubaut Pinot looks pensive as the 2017 Tour route is revealed

Thubaut Pinot looks pensive as the 2017 Tour route is revealed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 26

The map of the Tour de France 2017 route

The map of the Tour de France 2017 route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 26

Race directory Christian Prudhomme reveals the 2017 Tour de France route

Race directory Christian Prudhomme reveals the 2017 Tour de France route
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 26

The Tour de France contenders on stage

The Tour de France contenders on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 26

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet sit next to each other

Chris Froome and Romain Bardet sit next to each other
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 26

Chris Froome at the Tour de France 2017 presentation

Chris Froome at the Tour de France 2017 presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 26

Chris Froome on stage with some of his potential rivals for the 2017 title

Chris Froome on stage with some of his potential rivals for the 2017 title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 26

Some of the stars of the 2016 Tour de France stand up and applaud

Some of the stars of the 2016 Tour de France stand up and applaud
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 26

The Tour de France 2017 presentation

The Tour de France 2017 presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 26

Christian Prudhomme presents the Tour de France route

Christian Prudhomme presents the Tour de France route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme unveiled an interesting route for the 2017 edition of the race, one that will visit all five of the country's mountain regions, and spreads the summit finishes from stage 5 through stage 18.

Related Articles

Tour de France 2017 route presentation - Live

Tour de France 2017 route presented

Adam Yates: I've the confidence for another top Tour de France

Dan Martin: I'll never focus on just the Tour de France

Defending champion Chris Froome was seated next to his main French rivals Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot during the event, positioned amidst the dignitaries and assembled media at the Palais des Congrès in Paris to see what challenges await them next July.

It is the first time since 1992 that the Vosges, Jura, Pyrenees, Central Massif and Alps will all feature in the race. Miguel Indurain won that edition, but unlike 1992 - which had a massive 137km of individual time trials and a 65km team time trial, there are just 36km against the clock in the 2017 Tour de France.

 