Tour de France 2017 route presentation - Live

Follow the full route announcement of the 2017 race

Chris Froome celebrates with his Team Sky teammates on the final Tour de France stage

The presentation of the 2017 Tour de France route will start on Tuesday, 18th of October at 11:30 a.m (Paris local time). Follow the whole event live, while Cyclingnews will have reactions from teams and riders. 