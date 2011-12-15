Tour de France 2013 to have TTT in Nice

BMC showed early on they were a team to be reckoned with, pulling out an impressive performance in Tour de France team time trial in Les Essarts. (Image credit: Graham Watson)

Following the start of the Tour de France 2013 on the island of Corsica, the race will head to Nice on the mainland, for a team time trial. The city has a long association with cycling, not only with the Tour but also with its “own” race, Paris-Nice.

The Tour will open with three stages on the island, from June 29 to July 1. From there, the peloton will return to the mainland, heading to Nice on the Mediterranean coast. Stage four,a team time trial whose length has not yet been announced, will finish on the seaside, at the Promenade des Anglais. The next stage will start from Cagnes-sur-Mer, which is in the urban Nice area.

Nice has hosted the race a total of 35 times. It is also noted for being the end point of The Race to the Sun, as Paris-Nice is also known. That race will be held in 2013 for the 70th time.

Where does the Tour go from the Nice area? The Tour's press release only gave the teasing statement that “all of this will only be the beginning of the fun in the 100th edition...”