2013 Tour de France set to start in Corsica

Head of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: AFP)

2013 will see the 100th staging of the Tour de France and to mark the occasion the world's most iconic cycling event looks set to start on the French island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea, according to AFP. It will be the first time that the Tour has visited in the island since the race was founded in 1903.

AFP reports that the news was announced by the president of the territorial community of Corsica, Paul Giacobbi, and race director Christian Prudhomme. Race organisers ASO have stated that further details will be given at an official announcement on December 6.