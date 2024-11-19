TotalEnergies manager insists promotion to the WorldTour 'absolutely not' a team goal

Jean-René Bernadeau says Anthony Turgis' victory in the Tour de France 'worth all the UCI points you could wish for'

Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) wins stage 9 at 2024 Tour de France
Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) wins stage 9 at 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prolonged battle to form part of the WorldTour in 2026 when the next set of licences are granted is already in full swing, it seems. But for TotalEnergies Manager Jean-René Bernadeau, unlike many other teams, the question of whether his ProTeam can get a promotion to cycling's top league is not an objective at all.

That's not to say it's an unrealistic goal, though. As of the latest UCI ranking, TotalEnergies are currently placed fifth best of all the ProTeams, behind Lotto-Dstny, Israel-Premier Tech, Uno-X, and Tudor Pro Cycling. The French squad could therefore easily be in a position to move to the WorldTour at the end of the following season.

